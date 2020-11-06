Friday’s Forecast

We’re waking up to a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out today and tonight. And a few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible on Saturday and Saturday night. But, rain amounts are expected to be light: only up to a half-inch. Next week we’ll probably be talking about a tropical system moving into the east Gulf of Mexico. Currently, Eta is located in the Caribbean Sea, just offshore of Central America. NHC forecasts Eta to be located near Florida by Monday and then move into the east Gulf by Wednesday. Beyond that, models indicate it’s at least possible for this system to impact parts of the Gulf Coast at some point between Wednesday Nov 11 and next Sunday Nov 15. This model scenario is not locked in and these models will change more than 15 times between today and Tuesday. Since this is so far out in the future, we still have many days for the details to become clearer on whether or not this will actually impact our weather. So, stay tuned as we learn more about the latest model trends.