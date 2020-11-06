Final flight of airmen graduate from training at Keesler

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 60 recruits celebrated becoming airmen on Friday.
They’re the 17th and final flight to graduate from Basic Military Training at Keesler Air Force Base.
Since 1968, the Air Force has conducted its training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. But in April, as the coronavirus pandemic spread, the Air Force began sending recruits to Keesler to spread out basic training to alternate locations.
“This concept has proven that no matter where we are, we’re still able to build that lethal ready airman," said Col. Michael Newsom, 737th TRG Commander. “It just happened to be here at Keesler Air Force Base.”
Recruits trained for 6 weeks here at Keesler, following a very similar schedule to the one at Lackland Air Force Base.
“These airmen learn about war skills, they also learn the basic war skills, recruit living, and we get them a whole lot of Air Force history to teach them what it takes to make an American Airman," said Chief Master Sergeant Learie R. Gaitan, superintendent from the 737th Training Group.
The Air Force worked with the Army National Guard and the Seabees to make this training a success.
The Army provided Camp Shelby as a training ground, and the Seabees helped to set up tents for medical processing.
“They really helped to make this mission happen beside the professions of the 737th Training Group from back at Lackland, our military training instructors, my hat wearing drill instructors," said Lt. Col. Benjamin Werner, the Commander of Detachment 5. “The three of them really made this whole mission happen. And they were able to produce 939 airmen over the last 6 months.”
The airmen will remain at Keesler for the next few weeks for technical training.
There are no plans to bring basic training flights to Keesler in the next calendar year.
