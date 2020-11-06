Death of 17-year-old ruled a homicide; couple faces murder charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The death of a 17-year-old in Jackson was deemed a homicide by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services received a report involving the family of the teen four years ago.
LaMonica Tucker was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital Saturday from the 600 block of Lowder Drive.
Thursday, her death was ruled a homicide.
Her mother, 32-year-old Latiffany Chambers and 29-year-old Danny Dabbs, the mother’s boyfriend have been charged with 3 counts of felony child abuse. Jackson Police Department says they are now both charged with capital murder.
Investigators say two children, a male and female, had also been assaulted. They were still in a hospital Tuesday. Jackson police say additional charges are possible.
In a statement from Child Protection Services, Lea Anne Brandon, Director of Communications said, “We have received a report four years ago on the 17 year old and the family. There was an investigation, the report substantiated and services were provided.”
Brandon could not release any other information on the case or the other two children involved.
