CARES Act applications for commercial fishermen to open Nov. 9

Fishery participant loss estimation and assessment will be for the period July 1, 2014, through June 30, 2019, by 12-month period (state fiscal year July 1-June 30), compared to July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, or as deemed appropriate based on specific fishery information gathered. The revenue loss does not have to be for the entire year but should cover January through June 2020. Applicants with less than five years of revenue between 2014 and 2019 are still eligible and should only include the revenue average for those years. The minimum consecutive time period for revenue loss review is 30 days.