Volunteers needed to help with Hurricane Zeta recovery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The busy hurricane season across the Gulf Coast has led to a shortage of volunteers to help with recovery. South Mississippi residents have pitched in to help their neighbors to the east and west this hurricane season.
But now, it’s time to help our own.
Thousands of people along the Mississippi Coast have been affected by Hurricane Zeta, and many need help.
“It’s a mix of everybody,” said Gerald Schmuck of the Harrison County Emergency Management’s Volunteer Resource Center. “We have quite a few disabled that need assistance, and we have several that are uninsured, but we have the other aspect too. We have a lot that are insured, that they just need help with immediate cleanup so they can get in their house and start working on their insurance adjustments.”
Among them is Gladys Eggerton of Gulfport. She has a large tree on her roof that has created a large hole, and she can’t get her power turned on until the tree is removed. Her insurance deductible is $5,000, but she doesn’t have the cash.
Eggerton was told by her insurance company that she would have to pay for repairs, then get reimbursed.
“And I said ma’am, I don’t have $5,000, what am I supposed to do?” said Eggerton.
Eggerton is one of 825 on a list of people in need of help at the Volunteer Resource Center.
“If the tree gets off and the roof gets tarped, I’ll be all right for X amount of time,” said Eggerton.
A neighbor was doing what he could, but he didn’t have the tools or the skill for the job.
Schmuck also added that the majority of the calls are related to wind damage.
“The majority of our calls are for things affiliated with wind damage," said Schmuck. "They need tarping, they need debris cleanup, A lot of trees down, a lot of branches down a lot of roofs damaged.”
The Volunteer Resource Center is the coordinating body between those in need and those who can help. The United Way of South Mississippi has been taking requests for volunteers, and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Volunteer Hub has been looking for volunteers, but they are in short supply.
“The hurricanes and everything going on throughout the Gulf Coast area, volunteers have been scarce,” Schmuck said. “But we’re doing what we can with what we have.”
Some groups have come in to help handle the load, including: The United Methodist’s UMCorps, Eight Days of Hope, Latter Day Saints and Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief. They’re making sure those resources are properly deployed is crucial to a successful recovery.
“It’s a chore getting the people that need help lined up with the right people that can help them," said Thomas Nix of Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief. “Like we can not do everything. We can do chainsaws and temporary roofs, but some people need other things like repairs on the house itself and that’s something that we can not do right now.”
Nix said his group already has 110 work requests and that’s before the Volunteer Resource Center begins to give them work requests.
Schmuck said that making sure that they match the skill to what’s being needed is important.
“Anybody off the street, we can take up to a point," said Schmuck. "If you can run a rake or a shovel, we can use you. But we have to be careful as far as for liability purposes, chainsaw work and people getting up on a roof, we need people who know what they are doing up there when they’re doing that tarp work. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
Knowing what resources are available is also critical.
“We ask that all of the groups that come in, we ask that the coordinate with us," said Schmuck. "A lot of them go out and find their own jobs. We need to know where they are and what they’re doing. And those that need jobs, we have plenty of work ready for them. We want to make sure that every area is covered. We want to make sure that anyone that needs help, gets help.”
