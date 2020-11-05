Thursday’s Forecast

Today starts off cool with temps in the 50s which for some of us isn’t quite as chilly as yesterday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with afternoon highs in the 70s. Even though skies will be cloudier today at times than in recent days, little to no rain is expected. However, some mainly light rain showers will be possible going into Friday & Saturday thanks to moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, we’re still watching a tropical system called Eta currently located over Central America. Eta is forecast to be located near Florida by early next week. Beyond that, models suggest high pressure may steer the storm westward toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico around early next week. Bottom line is that it’s possible for a tropical system to be located in the Gulf next week. We’ll be watching Eta in the coming days in case it ever decides to threaten the Mississippi Coast.