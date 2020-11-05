Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith says prescription drugs on the forefront of her next term

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will retain her seat in the United States Senate after defeating Democratic candidate Mike Espy in Tuesday’s election.
This will be her first full term in Congress, though it will not be the first time she has seen the Senate floor.
Hyde-Smith was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bryant in 2018, filling longtime Sen. Thad Cochran’s seat after he retired.
This go around, she said healthcare is at the top of her list of priorities
“Work on prescription drugs,” said Hyde-Smith. “That really is one of the things that I truly, we will accomplish that. You know, prescription drugs, especially insulin, is just outrageous, and we want to continue to address that. Telemedicine, rural health care, military defense, all those things that are important to Mississippians.”
Her list doesn’t stop there. As the Magnolia State is still battling high coronavirus numbers, Hyde-Smith said she wants to take steps to get relief to the people of the state.
“We need to get another coronavirus relief package out,” said Hyde-Smith. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic. That has not gone away, and we need money for the extension of employment benefits, paycheck protection plan, for testing, for schools who are continuing having to clean, use plexiglass and all those things that are additional costs. We need to get that package out to help Mississippians.”
