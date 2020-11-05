Man shot after stealing state trooper’s vehicle, deputies say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is on scene with state troopers investigating a traffic stop that went bad.
Details are limited, but Captain Tyree Jones from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says a state trooper made an afternoon traffic stop when a man somehow jumped in his car and took off.
The suspect reportedly stopped around Cedar Lane and Terry Road after being shot by officials.
No word on the suspect’s condition.
WLBT crews noticed bullet holes in the state trooper’s vehicle.
