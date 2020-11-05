Louisiana man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend arrested in Bay St. Louis, say U.S. Marshals

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in Louisiana for murdering his ex-girlfriend has been arrested in Hancock County.
Dennis Sheppard, 57, was arrested Thursday at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis. He is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend after she was found dead in the parking lot of a Jefferson Parish apartment complex on West Chelsea Road on Nov. 2.
According to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, they received information Thursday morning that Shepphard was at the Mississippi hotel. With the assistance of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Sheppard was taken into custody without incident.
He was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was booked for second degree murder pending his extradition to Louisiana.
In July of 2006, the United States Marshals Service established the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF). Full-time members of the GCRFTF – Gulfport Division consist of the: U.S. Marshals Service, The U.S. Border Patrol, Mississippi Department of Correction, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Biloxi Police Department, Columbia Police Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.