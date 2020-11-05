JPSO searching for suspect in West Chelsea Rd. homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in Harvey.
Deputies are searching for 57-year-old Dennis Sheppard.
Sheppard is accused of killing a woman that was found dead by JPSO deputies in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Chelsea Road on Monday.
Sheppard is described as a black male, about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Dennis Sheppard, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.