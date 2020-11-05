Hurricane Zeta debris removal begins in Biloxi

“They have eight areas that they’re starting from, moving from the east of the city to the west. Every ward has a location. Ward 7 has two because it’s such a large area," said Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist Cecilia Dobbs-Walton. "The big thing we’re asking residents right now is to get that debris to the curb. Make sure that it is not bagged. Yes, we do ask for lawn clipping and certain things to be bagged but right now for the debris, please do not bag it.”