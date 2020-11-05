Hurricane Zeta debris removal begins in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a scene all too familiar to Coast residents. During the past week it’s been all about cutting tree limbs, branches and other Hurricane Zeta storm debris and hauling it to the curb.
On Thursday, debris removal crews started their job in Biloxi at sunrise, and they’ll continue until sunset, every day, seven days a week.
“They have eight areas that they’re starting from, moving from the east of the city to the west. Every ward has a location. Ward 7 has two because it’s such a large area," said Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist Cecilia Dobbs-Walton. "The big thing we’re asking residents right now is to get that debris to the curb. Make sure that it is not bagged. Yes, we do ask for lawn clipping and certain things to be bagged but right now for the debris, please do not bag it.”
Once it’s there, debris removal crews will be putting the clamps on it, and when the trucks are full, they’ll head to Coastal Recyclers, where it’s a steady line of debris trucks from all over the Coast waiting to enter the extremely busy facility thanks to Zeta.
The hope is that it’ll take 60 to 90 days to clean up the 200,000 cubic yards of debris in Biloxi.
It’s still a big number, but it pales in comparison to the 3-million cubic yards picked up after Hurricane Katrina. That job took eight months.
