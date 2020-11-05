C-USA announces make-up dates for postponed USM football games

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WDAM) – The University of Southern Mississippi will have two December football games this season.
Conference USA announced Wednesday the rescheduling of two USM football games that were postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19.
The Golden Eagles travel to the University of Texas El-Paso for a Saturday, Dec. 5, match-up with the Miners.
Game time has not been set at this time, but the contest will be carried over the ESPN Networks.
USM then concludes the regular season the following Thursday, Dec. 10, when it hosts Florida Atlantic University at 5:30 p.m, Dec. 10 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
The FAU game will be the seventh home game for the Golden Eagles. It will be only the second time in its history that USM will play seven home games in a season.
The first time came in 1920..
