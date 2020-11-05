Back to business for Coast tourism following Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage became the latest casino to reopen on Thursday following Hurricane Zeta. Just minutes after opening, a charter bus full of visitors started filing into the lobby.
When the casino closed last week hours before Hurricane Zeta, chief financial officer Paul Heard said he expected to open 24 hours later, but due to water damage on the lowest levels it stayed closed for more than a week.
“It’s been quite a year, but for those of us that have lived on the Coast for a long time it’s part of living here," said Heard. “It’s part of your DNA and the culture being able to weather these storms.”
In a year filled with the unexpected, the Beau Rivage has had to close its doors three times, once for COVID-19 and twice for storms.
The challenges the casino industry has faced have been felt across the Coast tourism industry.
“Certainly you have an impact and what you hope is that you can recover within the next 2-4 weeks," said Milton Segarra, Coastal Mississippi CEO. "We’ll have to see what will happen.”
Even with the earlier challenges, the Beau Rivage has exceeded revenue expectations and Heard is hopeful the positive trends will continue following this latest closure.
“The numbers otherwise in the market have been a pleasant surprise to us, when we reopened after the pandemic we didn’t know what to expect,” said Heard.
While the cleanup continues in a challenging year, the Mississippi Coast remains open for business.
“We’ve been saying since day one to stay home to please stay home and when you’re ready to travel we’ll be here waiting for you and that’s a message that people receive very well.” said Segarra.
According to Segarra, hotel occupancy across the Coast was actually up last weekend with local residents staying in hotels during power outages.
