Mississippians voted in a new flag design. Here’s what happens next.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of the new state flag design on Tuesday. Just hours after the vote was determined, a member from the commission who helped choose that design talked to WLOX about what comes next.
An overwhelming 72% of Mississippi voters voted in favor of the new state flag design, which features a magnolia and the words “In God We Trust.”
Sherri Carr Bevis is one of the nine commission members appointed by state officials to choose the state flag design from the thousands of submissions that were received earlier this year.
“It was a late night but we’re so excited about it," said Bevis. "I can’t tell you how much the state commission put their heart and soul into it and we’re just thrilled that the people overwhelmingly supported it. We’re very excited about it.”
Bevis said she believed the new design would pass but was still surprised at how many people voted for it.
“I did think people were ready to move forward and progress the state and were excited about it, but I will say that the numbers were even better than I expected so that was very exciting,” she said Wednesday morning.
Bevis, who is Community Relations Liaison to the Singing River Health System and a former teacher, was appointed by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
Over the course of two months, the commission considered thousands of designs and took into consideration historical elements and good flag design principles.
Led by former Mississippi Supreme Court justice Reuben Anderson, the commissioners took their task seriously and deliberately.
“You always have such different opinions and, I’ll tell you, when we were looking at the flags, we had different people like different things,” said Bevis. “It was a very hard decision for all of us. We all had different ones that we liked, but in the end, we all ended up coming together and deciding that the magnolia was such a special thing for the state of Mississippi and that it would be a great symbol for our state. And you know what, I really felt good about it.”
The commission announced its recommendation of the “In God We Trust” flag on September 2.
Some businesses and organizations immediately embraced the new state flag, choosing to fly it even before it became official.
“Hancock Whitney, Mississippi Power, Bancorp South, different organizations and businesses made that decision to show their support which I think helped us pushing this through and making sure the voters were aware and voted for the magnolia flag as we move forward,” said Bevis.
Now that it’s been made official by the voters, the next step is in the hands of legislators.
“The next process, I think, is in January it officially becomes the state flag when the legislators go back into session and hopefully that will happen very soon once they get back up in Jackson,” said Bevis. “We’re very excited and look forward to flying it all over our state.”
One the legislators officially vote in the new flag, it will officially go on record as Mississippi’s third flag.
The new “In God We Trust” flag was designed by Rocky Vaughan, with design support provided by Sue Anna Joe, Kara Giles, Dominique Pugh, Clay Moss, and Micah Whitson. The design features a white magnolia on a blue banner with red and gold bars on each end. The magnolia is encircled by twenty five-point stars, plus a star representing indigenous Native Americans, and the words “In God We Trust.”
The first flag, known as the “Magnolia Flag”, was adopted in 1861 and featured a red border surrounding a magnolia tree in the center and a single white star on a blue field in the upper left hand corner.
The Magnolia Flag was declared null and void by a state constitutional convention in 1865 and the state was left without an official flag until the second one was adopted in 1894.
Popularly known as the 1894 Flag, the previous state flag was redesigned twice, once in 1906 and then again in 2001. However, all three variations of the flag featured the canton of a Confederate battle flag, sparking controversy over the last 20 years. That flag was officially retired as Mississippi’s state flag on June 30, 2020.
