Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith secures second win against Mike Espy

“When people call our office and they need help and assistance, we don’t ask them who they voted for," Senator Hyde-Smith said. "Anybody that has an issue, we’re going to dive in neck-deep, but mainly represent the conservative values of Mississippians: the pro-life, the second amendment, those things that Mississippians care so much about. Anyone who is a Mississippian, I want to be your senator, and I will prove that every single day.”