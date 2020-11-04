‘A New Day’: Coastal Mississippi embraces new flag

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Coastal Mississippi pushed out this video on social media with the new state flag and the saying “all are welcome here.” It comes a day after the state’s voters approved the new flag design.
“It feels like the morning after the flag came down. That’s what it feels like," said Jeffery Hulum III.
Hulum has been there from the beginning when the old stars and bars state flag was taken down to now, as the new state flag takes another step toward being the Magnolia State’s official banner.
“We showed that everybody came together for the betterment of all people in the state to unite under one flag. In God We Trust. That can be no better day. That’s why we love Mississippi so much," he said.
That love was shown at the ballot box after the flag design chalked up 72%of the yes vote. This flag became choice A for Mississippians after extensive research and collaboration by the nine members of the state flag commission.
“The state of Mississippi overwhelmingly came together to say ‘let’s unite together under one solid flag, this is what we stand for in the state of Mississippi,' and that’s the difference. In 2001, they had a different mindset. Times change,” Hulum said. “This is just putting Mississippi where it’s supposed to be. That’s at the front of the line, not at the back of the line.”
