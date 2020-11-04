Miss. first black Supreme Court judge: New flag shows the state is moving forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s first black Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson shared his support of the new state flag on Wednesday.
Judge Anderson also served as Chair of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag.
The Commission was arranged after the state’s old flag was retired in June 2020. At the time, there was much controversy about the flag’s history and representation.
During the process of selecting a new flag, Anderson encouraged Mississippians that a new flag would represent a better future for generations to come.
“We’ll be on the bottom all of my lifetime but my children and grandchildren will see us ascend and it’ll happen because of what you have done to bring this great object to the people of Mississippi to vote on," he said in September.
After thousands of submissions, a new flag was selected with the designs of the state flower, the Magnolia, along with the words “In God We Trust.”
On Tuesday, November 3, Mississippians were given the option to vote yes or no to the flag. Over 70% of Mississippians voted in favor of the new design, while 28% voted against it.
Anderson says the new flag sends the message that Mississippi is moving forward.
“Mississippi voters sent a message to the world that we are moving forward together. I have a renewed sense of hope for my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and I know this new symbol creates better prospects for the entire state of Mississippi. I am grateful to the commissioners for their leadership and to the voters for their support."
