Medicinal marijuana: Is it the best option for many with debilitating medical conditions? One woman says yes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, Mississippi became one of two states to approve medical marijuana, bringing the total across the country to 35. According to Initiative 65, only people with a debilitating medical condition will have access to the new treatment option.
The controversial treatment option won in Mississippi by a landslide. Not billed as a recreational option for casual use by adults, Initiative 65 legally allows cannabis for use by patients of one of 22 debilitating medical conditions. For Jennie Heines, this victory couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I am a qualifying patient because of my cancer diagnosis, and the medicines that I take can often have side effects that cause nausea or insomnia," Heines said.
Heines is enduring her second battle with breast cancer. The disease, coupled with the standard treatment options available for cancer patients, cripple her quality of life.
“I can’t always be in a high-functioning state to be able to care for my daughter, who I home school. The side effects that I get would make me not be able to work as effectively because they have so many other side effects that can affect different organs in my body," she said.
Seeking medicinal marijuana outside of the state lines presented an additional set of unwanted circumstances for both Heines and her daughter.
“It would have been outside the law, which would have made me be at risk for having someone come in like family services and take my daughter away. This removes all of that stigma and fear of not being able to be there to provide for her and take care of her from a safety perspective," Heines told WLOX.
One less fear, Heines said, is good enough for her.
According to the wording in Initiative 65, the Mississippi State Department of Health or its successor agency has until July of 2021 to have the rules and regulations in place for the medicinal marijuana program. Prescription cards and treatment center licenses can then be ready to go as early as August of 2021.
