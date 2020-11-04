Lowe’s gives back to Hurricane Zeta victims in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of cars lined up outside Lowe’s in Gulfport to receive free supplies in response to Hurricane Zeta.
More than one thousand buckets were prepared with different items like flashlights, water, bug spray, tarps, and more.
“Just finding ways to serve our community,” said store manager Kevin Tarrant. “Basically, the big priority at Lowe’s is we take care of our customers and our employees. We’re just handing out buckets, storm-related stuff.”
This distribution was open to everyone while supplies lasted, and each car was issued one bucket. The buckets were appreciated by many residents who stopped by.
“I got water damage inside the house," said Chris Avahart. "The upper layer of the house is starting to bubble out, so hopefully this cleanup bucket can do a lot for us today.”
The distribution began at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and some people spent 45 minutes to an hour waiting in line, but because many groups ran out of supplies, many people said the wait was worth it.
“I got fencing down, trees down, a lot of rain came in the house,” said Billie Miller.
This was Miller’s first stop receiving help and she said she couldn’t be more thankful.
“It makes me feel good that people care," Miller said. “It’s people out there that really care.”
