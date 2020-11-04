Kanye West received over 3,000 votes in Mississippi on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rap-star-turned-presidential-candidate Kanye West received over 3,000 votes on Election Day in Mississippi.
West ran on a platform of leadership “with love” and that, under his administration, the future would resemble “the new Garden of Eden.”
Even with his 3,000 votes, with 2 percent of the vote still uncounted as of Wednesday afternoon, West still polled at 0 percent in Mississippi.
President Trump won the state, receiving 59 percent to Joe Biden’s 39 percent. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen doubled West’s vote total, nabbing over 7,000 votes.
Still undeterred, West hinted at possibly running again, tweeting “KANYE 2024” early Wednesday morning.
West was also on the ballot in several other states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Utah.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.