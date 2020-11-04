Jackson Co. sheriff reacts to medical marijuana being passed after opposing the measure

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite his personal opposition to medical marijuana, Jackson County’s sheriff says he respects the vote of Mississippians who came out in force Tuesday to pass Initiative 65.
Speaking to WLOX on Wednesday, Sheriff Mike Ezell said reiterated his concerns about medical marijuana when it comes to public safety. However, the sheriff vowed to work with state and local officials going forward when it comes to the measure.
“Last night, I realized that’s the way people want it. That’s the way they voted and that’s just the way it’s going to be," said Ezell. “We’ll just have to see what happens.”
Ezell is one of many officials across the state who spoke out in the days before the election against Initiative 65, including Gov. Tate Reeves, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, and the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.
Now that the measure has passed, Ezell said he hopes the State Department of Health will have an open dialogue with law enforcement across the state.
“There’s always got to be things that will work out when something new comes along,” he told WLOX the morning after the election. “This is going to be a major thing and we will work with everybody to try and make everything as good as possible.”
At the end of the day, Ezell said the voters have spoken and, while he may disagree, he respects the election process.
“We don’t always get what we want in an election but we accept the results of the election, and that’s what’s so great about being an American. The people spoke and we’ll accept it," he said.
Leading up to the election, the sheriff was very outspoken about his opposition to medical marijuana being passed, encouraging voters to vote against both Initiative 65 and 65A.
The sheriff’s comments, which were posted on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, was inundated with comments from citizens, many whom expressed disapproval at Ezell’s position.
68% of Mississippians voted to allow either medical marijuana initiative, while 32% voted against both of them. When it came to deciding between the two initiatives, a whopping 74% of voters chose Initiative 65.
More than 200,000 people across the state signed a petition to put Initiative 65 on the ballot.
According to that initiative, the medical marijuana program would begin by August 2021, with the State Department of Health having full control over the program.
Initiative 65 allows patients with at least one of 22 specific debilitating medical conditions to use medical marijuana with a prescription, under the approval of Mississippi licensed physicians and licensed treatment centers. Those patients would be allowed to possess up to 2.5 ounces and would be issued an ID card by MSDH so they can purchase it from a licensed marijuana clinic.
Marijuana sales would be taxed at 7%. The growing of marijuana would be monitored by Mississippi Department of Health, but may choose to contract the work to outside businesses.
Public smoking would be prohibited under Initiative 65.
