Crisp with beautiful sunshine

After a chilly start in the 40s, expect abundant sunshine to quickly warm temperatures into the 70s by this afternoon. A dry pattern will continue this week with little to no rain. We’ll probably see milder and less crisp days this weekend and there could be a few hit-or-miss showers around Saturday. We also continue to track the tropics with Eta located over central America early Wednesday. This tropical system is currently forecast to be located near South Florida by Monday and is not forecast to threaten the Mississippi Coast through that timeframe. Beyond that, it is too early to tell where Eta will go because forecasts do not go out that far. But, we will be watching Eta in the coming days in case it ever decides to threaten the Mississippi Coast. Hurricane season ends in four weeks.