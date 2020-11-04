Community provides free lunch to 400 linemen working to restore power

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Recognizing those often forgotten, Brandon Necaise with Southern Productions partnered with Neco’s Family Market and other businesses to provide free lunch to 400 linemen.
“We supplied the desserts and the green beans and everything else that we needed to make this happen for these guys and ladies that are working their butts off out here,” said Neco’s family market manager Timmy Cuevas.
With jambalaya, green beans, and dessert as a sign of appreciation, linemen flocked to the plates prepared.
“We went through Katrina in 2005, and we know what it’s like to not have a good hot meal so my team came together years ago," Necaise said. “We’ve been to Texas, Louisiana, and now we’re in Mississippi.”
So with the help and power of social media, Necaise created a flyer expressing the need for food and supplies to feed the heroes restoring power.
“A post blew, it went great,” Necaise said. He said he was inspired and thankful by the number of people who came out to help.
“In other states, we been feeding firefighters and first responders, but the power crews here are working nonstop, and I think they deserve a really good meal,” Necaise said.
If crews could not make it to the West Harrison ballpark in Pass Christian, there were volunteers delivering meals as well.
