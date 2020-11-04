Chilly tonight. Gradually warming up later this week.

A few more clouds will move in tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds by Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.
We’ll gradually warm up through the end of the week, and the humidity will be higher. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. More moisture will move in by Saturday, and we could see a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll stay in the upper 70s on Sunday and Monday. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out.
Eta has weakened into a tropical depression over Central America. The remnants are expected to move over the Caribbean, and organize back into a tropical storm. It could move near South Florida by Sunday or Monday. Some forecast models have it moving up into the Gulf through the middle of next week. It is currently not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast, but we’ll closely watch for changes.
