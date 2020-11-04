Biloxi men accused of shooting 96-year-old over a dog, say authorities

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi men are accused of shooting a 96-year-old man in St. Martin over the weekend.
Jalen Blackston, 19, and James Jorden Ladner, 21, confronted the elderly man after alleging that he shot Ladner’s dog, said authorities.
Blackston then pulled out a gun and fired it into the front door of the victim’s house in St. Martin, said authorities. The 96-year-old man was struck in the groin area and taken to Merit Health, where he was treated and released.
According to a release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Blackston is charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon to produce death or serious bodily harm. Ladner is charged with accessory after the fact. A $250,000 bond was set for each suspect.
