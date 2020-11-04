Barnett, Rockco head to run off for Harrison Co. Tax Collector

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Before they can enjoy their turkey dinners with all the fixings, voters in Harrison County will return to the polls just before Thanksgiving to vote in the runoff for Tax Collector.
Sharon Nash Barnett and Connie Rockco secured most of the votes for Tax Collector out of the five candidates on Nov. 3, coming away with 40% and 27%, respectively.
Because no candidate received a simple majority of the votes, the two candidates with the highest number of votes head to a run-off.
Sharon Nash Barnett is currently serving as the Interim Tax Collector. She said she’s been serving the county for 18 years in the tax collector’s office and wants to continue to do so as Tax Collector.
Connie Rockco is the current District Five Supervisor for Harrison County. She said her experience working for the county is what’s driving her run for Tax Collector.
The run-off election will be held Nov. 24.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.