Auto body shops receive a boost from Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta’s impact is still being felt across South Mississippi, and some local businesses are seeing a boost as the community continues to try and bounce back.
David Sabbatini has been in business for over 30 years, and every time a hurricane comes in, Sabbatini’s Paint and Body Shop gets a few more customers. Several community members have already popped in for an assessment or repairs due to damage caused by Hurricane Zeta.
“One had a tree, pretty good size tree fall on it. A lot of people have had this happen at their house," said Sabbatini. "This one (gesturing to his left) was actually underwater by about three or four feet. The insurance company is going to total it out to salt water intrusion. It is just not worth fixing.”
Similar to the car’s owners, each vehicle’s experience with Zeta is a bit different.
“This car right next to it, I guess has light damage," said Sabbatini. "A limb landed on it, broke the windshield, messed up the hood, messed up the headlight, we are getting a lot of that coming in.”
Sabbatini said in the weeks that follow, collisions are more prevalent due to traffic light issues and distracted drivers, but he’s quick to point out that his shop isn’t the only business that will see a boost.
“When there is a hurricane like this there are body shops that benefit from cars getting damage," said Sabbatini. "There are roofers, there are fencers.”
He also stressed the importance of trusting those who you do business with.
As far as travel is concerned, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is working diligently to get traffic flowing normally again. In Biloxi, a majority of the intersections on Highway 90 have already been repaired.
