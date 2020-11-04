17,000 absentee ballots could impact special election for tax collector

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Absentee ballots are playing a critical role in this election, on both the national and local level.
In Harrison County, a resolution board continues to check and count each ballot. One by one, the trained board members check each ballot to see if it’s filled out correctly and has the right signatures.
“And then they accept the ballots or reject them," said Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner. “And then we scan them and add those totals to the totals from election night.”
Ladner said this year, absentee votes are even more important than ever. 17,000 absentee ballots were cast in Harrison County, three times that of previous presidential elections.
The totals from these ballots could impact the special election for tax collector.
“In previous elections, the amount of absentee ballots that we have in most elections don’t really change the totals at all," Ladner said. “But in this election, because there was more than 17,000, it could change the outcome of an election, a local election.”
Ladner said this is the first election that the resolution board has been responsible for processing all the absentee ballots instead of poll workers.
“It is working out better because, as I said, if the poll workers had to process all these absentee ballots, they would probably still be at the polls trying to get them done," Ladner said. "So it’s going to work out with them being processed at the courthouse.”
The resolution board began counting absentee ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is a position that requires dedication.
“We really take our job seriously," said Carol L. Henderson. "I have been a member of the board for seven years, and I’ll continue to do this because I understand the importance of the vote.”
Because no one received the majority of the votes, Sharon Nash Barnett and Connie Rockco will face-off in a runoff election on November 24th.
