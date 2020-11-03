Chilly tonight but not as cold as last night

It is going to be chilly again tonight, but it won’t be quite as cold tonight as it was last night. You will still need a coat for the early morning hours, but you will want to wear those layers because it will warm up by the afternoon.
Lows tonight will fall into the 40s. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the low and mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.
We are expecting a few more clouds by Thursday, isolated showers possible on Friday and more scattered showers possible on Saturday.
Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua earlier today as a category four hurricane. It will weaken to a Tropical Depression over Central America. It is forecast to move back into the Caribbean by the weekend. It could strengthen once it’s over open water. Some forecast models take it into the Southern Gulf of Mexico or South Florida by early next week. We’ll continue to monitor its track.