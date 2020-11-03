Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Oct. 19-23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Oct. 19-23, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of eight schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 19-23.
Of those, four reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff.
George County High was the only school that to report confirmed cases of the virus in students, with 8 students testing positive during the one-week period.
No new outbreaks were reported at any schools in the district.
A total of 27 teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at four different schools. That number includes 23 teachers/staff at George County High.
A total of 223 students were quarantined at seven schools. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are: George County High (155) and Central Elementary (32).
Since the start of the school year, 22 confirmed positive cases in teachers/staff have been confirmed at three schools. Four other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
George County High reports 24 students have tested positive for the virus since school started. Four other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
A total of 13 schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 19-23.
No schools reported any confirmed cases for the week in teachers/staff. Six students at Hancock High were confirmed to have the virus and two additional schools reported between 1-5 students each who had been diagnosed during the week. No new outbreaks were reported.
Two teachers/staff were quarantined during the week, one at Hancock North Central Elementary and another at Our Lady Academy.
A total of 55 students at eight schools were quarantined during the five-day period. The schools reporting the highest number of quarantines for the county are Hancock High (22) and East Hancock Elementary (11).
Since the start of the school year, 45 students at Hancock High, eight at Hancock Middle, and eight at Bay High have tested positive for the virus. Ten other schools also report between 1-5 positive cases since school started. Between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers have been reported at four schools since school started.
Harrison County
A total of 53 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 19-23.
Of those, 16 schools each report between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Additionally, 11 teachers/staff reported confirmed cases of the virus during the five-day period at Central Elementary in Gulfport.
A total of 17 schools reported between 1-5 cases of students who tested positive for the virus during the five-day period.
No outbreaks were reported for the week in any of the Harrison County schools.
A total of 49 staff members in 16 schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure.
A total of 520 students were quarantined in Harrison County for the week. The largest number of students quarantined were at Gulfport High (87), Bayou View Elementary (43), West Wortham Elementary and Middle (41), and Biloxi Upper (32).
Since the start of the school year, 13 teachers/staff at Gulfport High, 7 at West Wortham Elementary/Middle, and 6 at North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle have tested positive for the virus; 40 other schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Biloxi High (38), Biloxi Upper (6), D’Iberville High (26), Gulfport High (34), Harper McCaughan Elementary (7), Harrison Central High (27), Long Beach High (14), Long Beach Middle (23), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (14), Pass Christian High (18), St. Patrick Catholic High (8), and West Harrison High (17). An additional 30 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 40 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 19-23.
Of those, 16 schools also reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Seven students were confirmed to have the virus this week at St. Martin High and 19 schools each reported between 1-5 positive students during the five-day period.
Two outbreaks at Gautier Middle and one at St. Martin High were reported.
A total of 40 staff members in 14 schools were quarantined due to possible COVID exposure. Of those, 14 teachers/staff were at Moss Point High.
A total of 470 students at 30 schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week, with the largest number of students at Ocean Springs Upper (81), Ocean Springs High (71), and Gautier Middle (67).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: East Central Middle (6), Moss Point High (14), Ocean Springs High (10), St. Martin East (13), St. Martin North (14), Vancleave High (7), Vancleave Middle (9), and Vancleave Upper (11). An additional 25 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: East Central High (31), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (38), East Central Upper (13), Gautier Middle (14), Magnolia Middle (7), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (9), Ocean Springs High (24), Pascagoula High (28), St. Martin High (33), St. Martin Middle (17), Vancleave High (26), Vancleave Middle (11), and Vancleave Upper (10). An additional 21 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 23 schools in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 19-23.
Of those, Pearl River County School District Administrative Offices reported 7 new cases for the week; an additional 3 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week.
Three schools each reported between 1-5 cases of students who have tested positive for the virus. Two new outbreaks were reported at Pearl River Central Middle and the PRCSD Administrative Offices.
A total of 28 staff members in six schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure. Of those, 19 staff members are in the PRCSD Administrative Offices.
A total of 130 students at 6 schools were quarantined for the week, with the largest number of students at Pearl River Central Middle (53) and Pearl River Central High (31).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Poplarville Middle (6), Pearl River Central Middle (7), and PRCSD Administrative Offices (11). An additional 10 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County include: Pearl River Central Elementary (9), Pearl River Central High (18), Pearl River Central Middle (10), Picayune Memorial High (21), and Poplarville High (9). An additional 5 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of five schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Oct. 19-23.
Between 1-5 confirmed cases in teachers/staff and 1-5 confirmed cases in students were reported at Stone Elementary for the week. No outbreaks were reported.
One teacher/staff member at Stone County School District office was quarantined.
A total of 14 students at four schools were quarantined for the week.
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: Perkinston Elementary (6). An additional 3 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students include: Stone High (7) and Stone Middle (7). One additional school reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the effected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
