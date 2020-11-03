Medical marijuana on today’s ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Election Day is here and Mississippians will vote on three local referendums. One of those referendums includes medical marijuana: Initiative 65 or Alternative 65A.
Mississippians will make the decision to include or not include medical marijuana in the state constitution.
If Initiative 65 passes, the Mississippi State Department of Health would be required to create a medical marijuana program within one year.
If Alternative 65A passes, the state legislature would have more control to set up the medical marijuana program and make any necessary changes.
If you vote against both initiatives, you can still choose the one you prefer to pass.
