MDOT: More than 100 intersections were damaged in Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, a major issue has been with traffic, with many broken or damaged traffic signals around the Coast.
However, MDOT is making progress replacing or repairing street lights as quickly as they can.
MDOT says more than 100 intersections were damaged from the storm.
If you have any intersections still not working, the department says it could be because power hasn’t been restored to the area yet.
Some street lights also need special parts or a separate contract to get them up and running again.
Hurricane Zeta washed away a $1.5 million worth of sand, according to an early estimate from Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis. Much of that ended up on Highway 90 so MDOT crews are also working to remove it from the roadways.
On Monday, about 50 MDOT workers worked to clear turn bays and other areas covered in sand. The job is expected to be mostly done by the middle of next week.
The crews have to clear the debris, grade the sand that remains, and tackle repairs to physical structures.
Crews also blocked off damaged piers and have to reset the 21 fire pits on the beach before they can be used again.
Loftis couldn’t give a time frame on when all the work would be done, but says they’re working to get the beach in good shape for Coast residents and visitors as quickly as possible.
And for anyone wondering where do they take all of that sand, it’s brought to nearby storage lots for developers to use.
Overall, MDOT has crews in Stone, George, Greene, north Harrison, north Jackson and Pearl River counties working to clear downed trees and debris off roadways.
Remember, if you see a light that is out, treat it as a four-way stop.
