ELECTION DAY 2020: Voters line up to cast ballots now that polls are open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the polls even opened Tuesday morning, voters were already lining up, eager to cast their votes.
With many wearing masks and others choosing not to, hundreds of people at precincts across the Coast waited patiently to cast their vote.
The polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. To check if you’re registered to vote or to find out which precinct you should be voting at, visit the Secretary of State’s website HERE.
You can report any election day problems to the secretary of state’s office. You can also call the Mississippi Election Protection call center at 1-888-601-8683 with any election day questions or to report any problems at the polls.
As of Monday, over 335,000 registered voters had already cast their vote in person at the circuit clerk’s office. An additional 37,497 absentee ballots were also cast.
In South Mississippi, that includes the following:
- Harrison County - 17,174
- Jackson County - 9,230
- Hancock County - 3,55
- Pearl River County - 4,852
To see the results of Mississippi’s General Primary, visit WLOX’s Election Results page after 7 p.m. on WLOX.com.
