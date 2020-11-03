This is the coldest morning of the season so far. If you’re headed out this morning, it’ll be cold enough to see your breath. So, bring your coat, hat, and gloves. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 40s and even a few 30s. Thankfully, the winds are light or calm so there may not be a huge wind chill. Tuesday will be sunny and temperatures should eventually reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by this afternoon which will be seasonably cool. A dry pattern will continue this week with little to no rain. We’ll probably see milder and less crisp days this weekend and there could be a few isolated showers around Saturday. Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean is currently not forecast to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast through Sunday. Beyond that, it is too early to tell what happens because forecasts do not go out that far. But, we will be watching Eta in the coming days in case it ever decides to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.