Boats scattered across Long Beach’s shores as Zeta cleanup efforts continue

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast communities are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Zeta ripped through the Coast last week.
Long Beach has some of the most startling sights. The “Friendly City” has six different water vessels scattered around Cleveland Avenue off of Highway 90.
“It was just unbelievable what I saw. Boats up on the walk way on the beach and then get here and see this. One sitting in the parking lot her at McDonalds,” said resident Lenny Murdock.
Cleveland Avenue has practically been a dry land harbor since the storm, with another boat resting just outside Juan Tequila’s.
“It is kind of crazy. Actually when I came the next day and I see the boat in my parking lot, I turned around and just looked," said the restaurant’s owner Juan Maldonado. “It is kind of crazy.”
The owner of the property where the boat actually came to rest was appalled with the sights in Long Beach and Pass Christian.
“Wow, very shocked. I have been living here for three years," said resident Veronic Coborn. "All those storms, I have never seen anything like this.”
That’s a sentiment that is being echoed by more than just one in the community.
“I have been through many a hurricanes. I am 70-plus years old, and I can remember Camille and a bunch of the others but I have never seen anything like this,” said Murdock.
Cleanup efforts are now underway as both residents and businesses look to bounce back. But, perhaps what the community finds most surprising, is that all this was caused by a Category 2 system.
“The damage is terrible," said Coborn. “We never though that a category two would do that to this city.”
While it is unclear where some of the boats came from. A mandatory evacuation of the Long Beach Harbor was ordered on Tuesday, prior to the storm.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.