Beaches in Harrison County remain closed due to Zeta cleanup efforts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 26-mile stretch of beach in Harrison County will remain closed as crews continue to cleanup debris and assess the damage.
Many of the stairs and walkways along the beach were destroyed or damaged, resulting in very limited access to the beach, according to Harrison County Sand Beach Authority.
The beaches will be opened in sections as they are cleaned and deemed safe by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, Harrison County Sand Beach Department, and Harrison County EMA.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.