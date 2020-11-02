Zeta debris removal begins in Harrison County

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Board of Supervisors okayed its $11 million plan on Monday for debris removal for unincorporated areas of the county.
As for everywhere else in Harrison County, the process has begun to get rid of all the tree limbs, leaves and other debris left behind from Hurricane Zeta.
Then there’s the other trash trouble that comes with this type of storm.
They’re picking up extra bags that don’t fit in county-provided carts to help with spoiled food caused by power outages. Pelican Waste will also pick up yard waste less than eight cubic yards in size.
“With the power being out for so many people, they’ve lost food in their freezers and refrigerators, and with our contract, we provide only one household cart. We’ve asked Pelican to take some of their trucks and pick up the bags of food waste,” said Alan Lane, Harrison County solid waste coordinator. “The cities and counties have their own contracts and they’ll be coming through with their contractors to get storm debris.”
These waste pickups will go from Nov. 2-13.
