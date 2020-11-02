All systems go across Mississippi for Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson discussed last-minute preps for Election Day at a press briefing Monday.
Watson said his team is ready to go across the state at any and all voting locations.
He went over basic voting protocol, including needing an ID to vote and making sure mail-in ballots are postmarked by Tuesday.
Watson says PPE was sent out to circuit clerks across the state, so masks, gloves, face shields, pens and styluses will be available at voting locations.
Extra workers have also been hired to wipe down the voting equipment between voters.
Poll managers must wear masks, but masks are not required for voters.
“But please use common sense,” Watson said. He strongly encourages all voters to wear a mask.
Watson talked with circuit clerks across the area impacted by Hurricane Zeta and says each precinct will have power when it is time to vote--some by generator.
He says absentee voters are “through the roof” and are doubled since 2016. He expects a big turnout for Tuesday as well, but does not expect large lines like those seen in other areas of the country.
