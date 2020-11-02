Some in Stone County lucky to get tail end of MEMA supplies

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left a lot of people in need of many different supplies, one being tarps. MEMA has distributed supplies across South Mississippi, including more than 36,000 tarps. However, some people were disappointed to learn supplies ran out.
“We came up here to get some help and nothing,” said Susan Parker.
Parker wasn’t alone, as Leonard Butler was also looking forward to supplies.
“We don’t get no tarps, we didn’t get no food, I don’t know what we’re going to do now,” Butler said.
However, Frederick and Alberta Boggs were lucky, receiving the tail end of what was left at the distribution site.
“We had four lanes and everybody had to drive to get to what we wanted to get," Frederick said. "When we got halfway there, they had ran out of things. It was three tarps left and I got one.”
The Boggs rushed home to start accessing damages, and the tarp they received will help keep water out, mainly from their guest room, until their insurance kicks in.
Luckily, there were no fallen trees near the Boggs' home, but underneath there was a lot of insulation ripped out.
“It blew up all around the house, a great big hole under there,” Frederick said.
With the help of family members, the Boggs' said clean up and repair will come, but they’re grateful it wasn’t worse.
“We’re grateful to still be standing here alive so that’s the beauty of this whole picture,” Alberta said.
CLICK HERE to find more information on Zeta relief supplies.
