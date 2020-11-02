$48,000 in marijuana and marijuana candy found after police chase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police are reporting the recovery of some 11 pounds of marijuana, marijuana candy and other items worth nearly $50,000, after being led on a short chase Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., when police attempted to pull over a red Chevrolet Impala near the intersection of Lane Street and Military Avenue, a November 1 release states.
Police say the suspect, Christopher Galloway, 24, of Vicksburg, was driving recklessly, and refused to stop. He led officers on a chase from there to I-20 eastbound in front of a tractor supply store. The suspect attempted to jump from the interstate to the frontage road but failed.
That’s when Galloway “jumped from the vehicle carrying a backpack.”
The suspect was captured a short time later behind a commercial building on the frontage road, police say.
“The backpack Galloway carried had three gallon-size baggies of high-grade marijuana inside, and seven identical bags were found in the trunk of his car,” the department’s release states.
Additionally, officers found several smaller bags of the substance, as well as 100 bags of edible marijuana candy, two digital scales and a Beretta handgun.
Combined the marijuana and candy carried a street value of $48,000.
Galloway is being charged two counts of trafficking and felony eluding, in addition to misdemeanor warrants already on file. He is slated to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court Monday, November 2.
