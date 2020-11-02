Indie horror flick set in South MS wraps after filming in Harrison County

Life is unexceptional for Paul in his small, marshland town of Delisle, Mississippi. The frequent night terrors were about the height of excitement for him. However, his life will change forever after witnessing an unspeakable, gruesome tragedy. The event sparks to life something hidden inside Paul. The line between reality and dream become blurred as his night terrors begin intertwining with everything around him. As the horrors once confined to his dreams begin to dance into his waking life; Paul struggles to cling to the delicate fabric of his sanity. With the world around him quickly unraveling; Paul must come to terms with this new reality, or face losing everything he loves.