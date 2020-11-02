Indie horror flick set in South MS wraps after filming in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Harrison County, you may have recently heard or seen some strange things happening at night. And if it seems scary, that’s exactly what the goal is.
“It all started with me being bored and seeing a challenge online that said ‘write the scariest story you can in one paragraph,’” said Chris Allen. “I was bored so I did it and some friends and family were like, ‘how did it go, how does it end?’ And they encouraged me to keep writing it and I ended up with a 400-something page novel two years later.”
After having some delays due to COVID, Allen and the film’s director Dusty Brown have gathered a team of actors and a production crew to shoot some of the scenes for the movie.
“I’ve been doing this - acting, not directing - for about five years so I’ve met people who have equipment and who know what they’re doing. The next thing I know, the discussion was, ‘Hey, do you want to direct this thing.’ And that’s something I’ve been wanting to do for awhile so this is technically my directorial debut,” said Brown.
Some of the young thespians have appeared on Nickelodeon series and in off-Broadway plays, such as Madeline’s Christmas, while others are stepping into the limelight for the first time.
Gracie Silva is one of the experienced actors who is performing various roles.
“I started off doing lots of musical theatre,” said Silva. “I started at my school. I was in The Jungle Book. I was Monkey #4. It just makes me really happy. I like expressing other people’s stories and bringing them to life.”
For others, it’s their first time working on a film. Two of the principal actors in the film - David Allen and Kyle Dimajio - are looking forward to gaining more experience by acting in the film and being on set.
“Tried out acting, fell in love with it, and I’ve done it since,” said DiMaggio.
Jije is based on a novel by local author C.P. Allen. A description for Allen’s book of the same name reads:
Life is unexceptional for Paul in his small, marshland town of Delisle, Mississippi. The frequent night terrors were about the height of excitement for him. However, his life will change forever after witnessing an unspeakable, gruesome tragedy. The event sparks to life something hidden inside Paul. The line between reality and dream become blurred as his night terrors begin intertwining with everything around him. As the horrors once confined to his dreams begin to dance into his waking life; Paul struggles to cling to the delicate fabric of his sanity. With the world around him quickly unraveling; Paul must come to terms with this new reality, or face losing everything he loves.
The novel can be purchased online by clicking HERE.
