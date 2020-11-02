Despite Hurricane Zeta recovery, Harrison County ready for Election Day

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County election officials said that their precincts will be ready to go as the first voters line up to check the boxes at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Supply boxes have been stuffed and election equipment dispatched as Harrison County prepares for a potential record turnout for Tuesday’s election.
Harrison County Election Commissioner Becky Payne said she and her teams are ready.
“All the precincts have power, if any had damage, it was very minimal. It’s nothing that’s going to stop or prevent us from having the precincts open or do anything differently than we normally do," Payne said.
Hurricane Zeta clean-up, Payne said, should not negatively impact the number of poll workers scheduled due to the number of new hires allowed because of COVID-19.
“So far, all of our poll workers are expected to show up business as usual. Occasionally, you know, we have one or two that has some kind of emergency and they have to call in and say they can’t work, but there’s contingencies for that. With the extra poll workers that we’ve hired because of COVID, that should cover whatever needs we have," she said.
With COVID-19 still a major factor in Tuesday’s election, Payne said that precincts will be safe.
“We’ve still got the PPE. We packed that over the weekend even though we were without power. We worked in the dark in this building and all of the PPE is going out just as we’ve previously discussed," Payne said.
For those impacted by COVID-19, there is also still a plan to allow those people to vote as well.
“Curbside is nothing new. We’ve always had curbside. It’s just more prevalent because of COVID. We do expect lines at the precinct. We ask the voters to be patient as usual. The poll workers are going to be doing the best that they can," Payne told WLOX.
Voting begins at all county precincts Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.