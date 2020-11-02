Crisp Monday, cooler than normal

You’ll probably want to find your jacket or sweatshirt with a cooler pattern locked in for today and tonight. This afternoon looks cooler than normal with highs only in the 60s. Then, tonight, overnight low temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 40s on the coast with perhaps some upper 30s inland. It’ll be one of the coolest night’s of the season so far. A dry pattern is expected this week with little to no rain. We’ll see pleasantly crisp and cool conditions through Friday. Slightly milder and less crisp weather will be possible this weekend with a slim chance for showers on Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean is not forecast to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast through Saturday, at this time. Beyond that, it is too early to tell what happens because forecasts do not go out that far. But, we will be watching Eta in the coming days in case it ever decides to threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast.