Cool and sunny Monday. Very chilly tonight.

We’re only warming up into the mid 60s this afternoon. It will stay sunny and breezy with winds from the north. The wind will relax a bit tonight, and we’ll keep the sky mostly clear. By the morning, we’ll be in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs near 70. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday with more sunshine. A few showers may pass by this weekend with highs in the upper 70s.
There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast at this time. Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean is expected to make landfall as a category four hurricane in Nicaragua on Tuesday. Its remnants could curve back out into the Caribbean by the end of the week. It’s too early to know if they will redevelop or move into the Gulf. We’ll monitor it.
