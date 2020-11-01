Sunny and breezy today. Much cooler tomorrow.

It’s going to be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front passing through will make it breezy. Winds will pick up from the north around 15-20 MPH.
We’ll cool down quickly tonight, and it will be very chilly by Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Monday afternoon will be sunny, but we’ll only warm up into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. We’ll be in the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll gradually warm up into the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s by Friday. We’ll stay sunny throughout the week.
Tropical Storm Eta is currently in the Caribbean, and it is expected to make landfall in Central America as a hurricane. It is currently not a concern for the U.S., but we’ll monitor for any changes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.