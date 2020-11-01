Sunny and breezy today. Much cooler tomorrow.

We’ll cool down quickly tonight, and it will be very chilly by Monday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Monday afternoon will be sunny, but we’ll only warm up into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 40s. We’ll be in the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll gradually warm up into the low to mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s by Friday. We’ll stay sunny throughout the week.