Southern Miss falls to rice 30-6

Just two field goals were the only points for USM, both in the second quarter, while the Owls looked sharp, gaining 233 yards through the air on 12 completions and committing just one penalty. Although if there is a bright spot, it was the defense in the second half, allowing just a single score and forcing a turnover on downs to start the third quarter. And after a roller coaster season like this one, Tim Billings was appreciative of that second half effort.