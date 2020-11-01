Residents find resources at Long Beach MEMA distribution site

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Bright and early residents in Long Beach lined up outside of the civic center to receive aid from MEMA in response to Hurricane Zeta.
Many people are thankful groups and organizations are doing what they do best, helping the community while in need.
Hundreds of cars lined up in-need after experiencing significant damage from Hurricane Zeta. MEMA distributed water, tarps, MREs and even hand sanitizer. But, due to Zeta’s heavy winds, many people said they received severe roof damage.
“We were the worse house on the block," said Rials. "We had a lot of shingles and insulation that was spread everywhere. And one of my ceilings fell in, in one of the rooms.”
And with no home insurance, Rials is unsure how she will repair the damages, but the distribution site is a start.
“So I’m just trying to make a way and see what’s available out here, all the sources.” said Rials.
Shelia Perronne, like many others expressed the same need.
“Right now we’re out of power and we’re needing tarps, we need food and water," said Perronne. "Right now it’s just devastating and not having no power, it’s just different.”
And meeting those needs, the Army National Guard continued to work diligently unloading storage trailers, then loading supplies into cars.
More tarps and MREs will be available tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Stone County airport.
