Ole Miss cruises by Vanderbilt in offensive explosion

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss rolled winless-Vanderbilt on Saturday and put up one of the better offensive performances in the country. Matt Corral threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns with just three incompletions, and the team totaled nearly 200 yards on the ground. Elijah Moore had his second 200-yard receiving game of the season and is second in the entire country in receiving yards this year.
“Smooth just like butter," Moore said of the offensive showing. "When you drop eight [in coverage], that’s kind of what we struggled with in the beginning against Arkansas, and then came back and Auburn played a little bit of it. But we just got to take what they give us and whenever you do that, you can’t go wrong.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.