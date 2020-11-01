LSU falls to Auburn in Tiger Bowl

“We’ve got to come out stronger, and we’ve got to play for 60 minutes. We always talk about coming out strong in the second half, and we didn’t,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’re going to look at the film. We got out physical-ed up front. Tank Bigsby is a good player. We couldn’t stop the quarterback. He made some big plays on us. Then we let the ball behind us in the 4th quarter. Those are things that we can’t do on defense.”