LSU falls to Auburn in Tiger Bowl

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - Auburn took the Tiger Bowl in a 48-11 victory over LSU. Former Gulfport star Derick Hall had two sacks on the day for Auburn. A great night for Hall and the home Tigers, but not so much for LSU.
The Bayou Bengals surrendered over 500 yards on the day, and at one point Auburn had a touchdown on five straight drives.
“We’ve got to come out stronger, and we’ve got to play for 60 minutes. We always talk about coming out strong in the second half, and we didn’t,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’re going to look at the film. We got out physical-ed up front. Tank Bigsby is a good player. We couldn’t stop the quarterback. He made some big plays on us. Then we let the ball behind us in the 4th quarter. Those are things that we can’t do on defense.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.