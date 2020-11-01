Local and out of town linemen help after Hurricane Zeta

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As thousands of Mississippi Power customers patiently wait for their lights, 1,700 crew members work to restore the electricity.
“If you don’t have power, know that we are striving to get there,” Mississippi Power President Anthony Wilson said. “It is a major operation to have this many people in this small of a place.”
However, with other natural disasters across the country, able linemen are slowly making their way to the Coast.
“The resources that would usually come to your aid are in their home states dealing with the same kinds of damage," Wilson said. "We had ice storms in Oklahoma. We had fires in Colorado.”
Following the aftermath of Zeta and an active hurricane season, Mississippi Power said they will keep their storm plans intact, ready to answer crisis both here on the coast or across the county.
“Every storm that comes we assume is going to be a very difficult storm,” Wilson said.
While there are no expectations for guideline changes, there also won’t be any changes to work ethic.
“When they come down, they see the need, they see the customers without power, they want to get the lights on as quickly would be the same.” Northern Division Manager Michael Harvey said.
Leaders say linemen step up to the plate whenever communities need them the most.
“They miss family functions," Harvey said. "They miss holidays but they answer the call. They understand how significant it is to have communities without power.”
While crews are hard at work along the coast, they’ve enjoyed the southern hospitality.
“The response from the customers down here, of bringing cookies and cakes and thanks, that keeps our guys going.” Wilson said.
Mississippi Power expects 95% of its Coast customers to have electricity by midnight Monday.
